India Vs Australia: Watch The Indian Team Get Down To Business At Ranchi

The Indian cricket team, after enjoying a week-long break during which the players of both the teams celebrated Holi, the hosts led by Virat Kohli hit the nets ahead of the all-important third Test match starting Thursday at Ranchi. The Ranchi wicket is not going to be any different from the ones that were on offer in Pune or Bengaluru. In the video, Kohli is seen practicing his batting drills along with the rest of the players.

Kohli has had a quiet series so far. The 28-year-old was dismissed cheaply in both the innings in Bengaluru while Pune saw him looking for cover in trying to negotiate the square turner in the second innings. Having failed in four innings in the ongoing Test series, the Indian captain would be looking to make a mark in the third Test.

But it would be unfair to blame Kohli only as the rest of the batting has not quite lived up to their expectations. Apart from KL Rahul, no other batsman from the Indian team has scored consistently in the series. Cheteshwar Pujara got a 90-odd in the second innings at Bengaluru with Ajinkya Rahane ending his dismal run with the bat by scoring a fifty.



Working long hours in the nets might just get some of the Indian batters back in the groove before the third Test match. The series is locked 1-1 at the moment with two more Test matches still to be played.