Amitabh Bachchan Trolls Australian Media After It Compares Virat Kohli To Donald Trump

The ongoing India-Australia Test has had its fair share of drama on and off the pitch. Players from both sides have had a go at each and the remarks made by former cricketers has made matters more intense and interesting. There is nothing new in the Australians and their media indulging in a little bit of 'mental disintegration' prior to and during every series. On Tuesday however, an Australian paper launched a scathing attack on Indian captain Virat Kohli, describing him as Donald Trump of world sport.

This criticism of Kohli not just a drew a strong response from Indian cricket fans but also Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor, who as an avid cricket lover, took to Twitter to indulge in some banter.

T 2471 - Aussi media calls Virat, Donald Trump of sports !! ... thank you Aussi media for accepting that he is a winner and the PRESIDENT !! pic.twitter.com/ZOoNtuhtC2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2017

Despite his hectic schedule, Bachchan tracks the fortunes of Team India rather closely and is quite vocal about most issues about the game. The veteran actor kicked up a storm after he tweeted about an Indian commentator's remarks during MS Dhoni's team's WT20 campaiagn.

After the third Test in Ranchi ended in a draw, the Australian media once again targeted Kohli.

"Virat Kohli has become the Donald Trump of world sport. Just like President Trump, Kohli decided to blame the media as a means of trying to hide the egg smeared right across his face," read an article.

Bad blood between the two sides really blew up after the 'brain fade' issue in Bengaluru after the Australian skipper Steve Smith was seen seeking the dressing room's advice after being adjudged leg before wicket during his team's second inning in the match which India won 75 runs.

The issue had become huge as Indian skipper Kohli had given Smith a very animated send-off from the field and had then stated during the post-match press conference that the Australians had done the same thing on other instances as well.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) were involved in a bitter stand-off over the issue. The Indian board then withdrew its complaint against Smith after ICC decided not to take action against him.

Gavaskar had also been critical of the ICC for not taking any action against Smith.

Barely had the dust settled on the Bengaluru issue, things against erupted as Kohli's shoulder injury in the Ranchi Test led to another debate between the two sides.

Allegations and denials flew thick and fast between rival captains with the India skipper alleging that his team's physio Patrick Farhart was "disrespected" by Australians during the 3rd Test in Ranchi. Kohli said that some Australians unnecessarily taunted Farhart but Smith rubbished the claim.

"They (four-five of them) started taking Patrick's name. I don't know why. He's our physio. His job is to treat me. I don't find the reason behind it. I could not understand. You must ask why they have started taking his name," said Kohli after the Ranchi Test ended in a draw.

However Smith insisted that they never disrespected Farhart, who himself is an Australia.

"It was a bit disappointing. I didn't actually do anything. Virat was having a go at me saying I was disrespecting Patrick Farhart. It was probably the exact opposite.

"I think he probably did a pretty terrific job to be able to get Virat back on the field after that shoulder injury. He's a terrific physio and he obviously does a great job for them," said Smith.