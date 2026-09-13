Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to break more records as India take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, starting September 13. The 15-year-old is in line to play for India in the series, after winning the 'Player of the Series' award in his last international series against Zimbabwe. If he does play against Afghanistan, Sooryavanshi will become the youngest player from an ICC full-member nation to play international cricket in India. He will break Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman's record from 2018.

Mujeeb was 17 years and 78 days old when he played for Afghanistan in a Test against India in Bengaluru, in 2018. Sooryavanshi will comfortably break the record if he plays in the series.

Interestingly, Mujeeb and Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran are both among the youngest players to play international cricket in India, and both could be playing against Sooryavanshi in the series.

Sooryavanshi already holds numerous age-related records in international cricket. Earlier this year, he broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of being the youngest-ever to debut for India.

The 15-year-old is set to compete with the likes of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan for a spot in India's high-quality and highly competitive T20I top order. Abhishek Sharma's spot at the top appears to be secure.

Kishan, who slammed a combined 350 runs across two innings in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final just a few days ago, could miss out due to an injury. India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer provided an update on the situation, ahead of the match.

"I feel that he's comfortable at the moment. I interacted with him after the practice session. It was just a small niggle, and he's been playing continuous cricket. We all know the knock he played, so definitely a bit fatigued. But today he got that rest, and I'm sure that he will be fine for tomorrow," Iyer said.

On his preferred team combination, Iyer said he wanted players to have clarity about their roles while ensuring they feel needed by the team.

"Every individual, rather than knowing the role, it is important that they should have the awareness that the team requires them," he said.

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