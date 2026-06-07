Indian cricket team skipper Shubman Gill scripted history after scoring a brilliant century on Day 2 of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan on Sunday. Gill ended up scoring 126 and this was his 6th century as a Test captain. During the knock, he also complete 1000 runs as captain at an average of 82.76. In the history of cricket, 101 captains have scored 1000 or more runs but only Don Bradman had a better batting average than Gill. No other captain in Test cricket even had an average above 70 with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara in the third position with 69.6. Gill also became the second quickest India captain in history to score 1000 runs (15 innings) after the legendary Sunil Gavaskar who achieved the feat in 14 innings.

Coming to the match, India reduced Afghanistan to 113 for five at stumps after declaring their first innings on 564 for 8.

Debutant Manav Suthar (3/21) bagged his maiden wicket, as he dismissed Abdul Malik for 16 at the stroke of tea. He later got the scalps of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (12) and Afsar Zazai (3). Prasidh Krishna (2/27) was the other wicket-taker for India.

Rahmat Shah was batting on 43 not out as stumps was called at the dismissal of Zazai. Afghanistan reached 113 for 5 from 39.5 overs. The visitors trail by 451 runs.

Earlier, the home side added 196 runs from 42 overs before declaring their innings around half an hour before tea break. Pacer Mohammed Saleem (6/140) bagged a fine five-for, despite India's batting domination. Resuming at 368 for 3, India lost three wickets in the morning and another four midway through the second session.

As soon as Washington Sundar (52 not out off 68 balls) crossed his half century, India declared their innings Captain Shubman Gill got out for 126 (177 balls; 15x4, 1x6) off the bowling of Saleem, after adding 23 from his overnight 103.

Rishabh Pant (81) was the other notable run scorer for India on Sunday. KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan scored 100 and 81 respectively on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)

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