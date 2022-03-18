Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia, Women's World Cup, Live Score Updates
INDW vs AUSW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: India face Australia in a do or die contest in the ongoing Women's World Cup at the Eden Park in Auckland
Women's World Cup Live: India face Australia at the Eden Park in Auckland.© AFP
INDW vs AUSW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: India face Australia in a do or die contest in the ongoing Women's World Cup at the Eden Park in Auckland. After narrowly facing defeat in their previous game against England, India must beat Australia in order to have any hopes going through to the semi-finals. Australia, on the other hand, have been all-round throughout the tournament, having won all of their four games so far. India will have to address their batting concerns, and will also look to go for the right combination. Australia have been brilliant with the bat so far but have struggled against spin in their games so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the India vs Australia Women's World Cup match from the Eden Park in Auckland
Match 18, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 19, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
IN-W
AU-W
Eden Park, Auckland
% chance to win
AU-W 72%
IN-W 28%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.