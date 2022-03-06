India women's team captain Mithali Raj on Sunday achieved a massive milestone during the ongoing Women's World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan. As Team India took the field for their tournament opener against Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Mithali became the first women's cricketer to feature in six ODI World Cups. The veteran batter had made her World Cup debut in 2000, before also featuring in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and now in 2022.

Raj surpassed former New Zealand cricketer Debbie Hockley and England's Charlotte Edwards.

She is only the second India cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to have played in 6 ODI World Cups.

The former India cricketer had featured in the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011 men's ODI World Cup.

Overall, Raj is third cricketer after Tendulkar and Pakistan's Javed Miandad to have played in 6 ODI World Cups.

Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the ongoing Women's World Cup match.

"We'll bat. It's a good wicket to bat. put up a big total and put pressure on them. We're going with three seamers and three spinners. We want to go into the tournament with a clean slate, take some momentum from the last game which we won against New Zealand. The hunger to do well in WCs has kept me going," Mithali Raj said at the toss.

India, however, did not have the best of starts as Shafali Verma was castled for a 6-ball duck by Diana Baig.