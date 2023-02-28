Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has weighed in on the Harmanpreet Kaur run out in the Women's T20 World Cup. While saying that Meg Lanning's team is the best sports team in Australia in the last decade, he says that the run out was "unlucky." India suffered a heart-breaking loss against Australia in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup. Chasing a 173-run target, India were in a strong position when skipper Harmanpreet Kaur got run out.

The match turned dramatically as Harmanpreet departed just 40 runs needed off 32 balls. Kaur batted superbly to make 52 before she hit a ball to deep midwicket and seemed set to complete a comfortable two runs only for her bat to jab into the turf just short of the crease. Kaur threw her bat angrily as she walked off. That dismissal pegged back India ultimately.

"If the bat didn't get stuck then she would have been in. But that happens in a game. If that runout didn't happen then Australia would have found it difficult to make a comeback in the game. Worst luck at the worst time for Harmanpreet", Clarke said on Backstage with Boria show.



Recently, veteran Australia bowler Megan Schutt reacted strongly to a comment by Harmanpreet.

"They were cruising and we were under the pump. Collectively our last five overs were crucial. Getting a couple of wickets in there but also providing pressure on all aspects, whether it's in the field, with the ball or even body language out there. Harman said our body language was down. I'll call bullshit on that. We're just calm. We don't panic, we don't take it out on each other if there's a misfield or a dropped catch. That's where we stand out as a team. We're a team first and we know getting angry about that isn't going to do about that. So it was a collective effort," Megan Schutt told Cricbuzz.

