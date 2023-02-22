A bizarre scene unfolded in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and England when five penalty runs were awarded to the English team because of an error by Pakistani wicket-keeper Sidra Nawaz. Nawaz took off her gloves to collect the ball during the 15th over of England's batting but had no clue about what was to happen next. After Nawaz collected the ball from a fielder, she dropped it on the discarded glove that was lying right in front of her on the ground, prompting the umpires to slap a 5-run penalty to Pakistan.

The on-field umpires had a discussion for a small interval before deciding to award 5 runs to England. Here's the video:

As for the match, Nat Sciver-Brunt continued her dominance of the Women's T20 World Cup group stage as England crushed Pakistan by 114 runs.

Sciver-Brunt collected her third player of the match award in four outings after hitting 81 not out as England powered their way to a record 213 for five.

England's bowlers then took their turn to put the pressure on, restricting Pakistan to 99 for nine.

Sciver-Brunt went to the wicket after England lost two wickets in the first five overs through attacking shots.

But she and Danni Wyatt, who made 59, continued to be aggressive as they added 74 for the third wicket off 42 balls. The scoring reached a crescendo when Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones (47) put on 100 for the fifth wicket off 45 deliveries.

