India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has shared a heartfelt post for fans after her side suffered a morale-shattering defeat in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday. India narrowly lost out to defending champions Austrralia, with Harmanpreet's dramatic run out proving to be a deciding factor in the outcome of the match. The 33-year-old was visibly shattered after the defeat and was seen crying after the match. Taking to Twitter, Harmanpreet thanked fans for their unconditional support, saying that the Indian team will bounce back strongly.

"This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup . I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it's sad to see your team loose . All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there," Harmanpreet tweeted.

Harmanpreet, who wore dark shades to hide her tears during post-match presentation ceremony, said that she didn't want the fans to see her tears.

"It is very difficult to control myself. I don't know. Right now, I am sitting in a hangover," Harmanpreet said during a media interaction.

"I don't understand how it is going on. But after this, when we go to the room, we will know how many more days it will take. But I think we played good cricket. That's all I can say," she added.

On Sunday, Australia will take on South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup. The Proteas had defeated England to book their place in the final.

