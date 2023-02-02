The Indian women's cricket team is currently on a tour of South Africa for a T20I Tri-Series ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, that starts later this month. The series is part of India's preparation for the mega event. While the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has a serious task at hand, the women cricketers took some time out to hope on to the 'Tum Tum' dance trend. Several cricketers including Jemimah Rodrigues could be seen dancing to the song.

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians, which recently bought a team in the BCCI-backed Women's Premier League, posted the video on its Instagram handle with the caption: "Slaying the trend."





Recently, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said the success of the Indian women's U-19 squad in South Africa will provide an extra dose of inspiration as her team chases an elusive ICC trophy in the Women's T20 World Cup beginning February 10. India outplayed England to win the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Women's T20 World Cup will also be held in South Africa.

"The Under-19 team's victory provides added inspiration. Winning any world title is huge and one will always remember this one since it was the inaugural edition of the championship. I congratulate the team for the historic victory and hope we can emulate them in the senior event," wrote Harmanpreet in her column for ICC.

India have never won a world title at the senior title, having reached the final thrice.

"We have senior players as well as young guns like Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, who are fresh from the Indian team's victory at the Under-19 World Cup, play an attractive brand of cricket and now also have enough experience of top-class cricket," she wrote.

