India take on England in a Group B clash of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup at the St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday. A win against world number two side, led by Heather Knight, will take the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad effectively into the knock-out stage. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their opening game, before thrashing West Indies by six wickets in their following match. However, India's top-order is yet to fire in the tournament, which could be a concern for the team.

When will India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, February 18.

Where will the India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time does the India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming of the India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2023 Schedule Announced: 52-Day Event To Be Played Across 12 Venues