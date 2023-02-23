India square off against defending champions Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town. Both teams had met during the final of the tournament in 2020, and it was Australia who won the match by 85 runs in Melbourne. Australia have won the T20 World Cup five times in seven editions. India ranked fourth, has only made it to the final once. While teenager Richa Ghosh has been revelation for the team, India's middle order will be under scrutiny once again.

When will the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final match be played?

The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final match will be played on Thursday, February 23.

Where will the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final match be played?

The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final match start?

The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final match?

The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final match?

The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

