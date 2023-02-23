Team India will square off against Australia in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup at the Newlands in Cape Town later on Thursday. India entered the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals after beating Ireland by five runs (DLS), after rain had interrupted proceedings at St George's Park in Gqeberha. As both teams eye a place in the final, a lot of focus will be on the unpredictable weather of Cape Town. As per weather2travel, the city has witnessed 31mm of rain in February, so far.

However, as per the weather forecast, there are minimal chances of cloud cover in Cape Town on Thursday. The sky is expected to be clear throughout the day.

The temperature is also expected to fluctuate between 17-24 degree Celsius.

According to sources, Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur can miss the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal encounter against Australia due to illness.

The medical team is currently monitoring the situation and there is no clarity on whether the Indian skipper will be fit enough for a high-pressure match

Meanwhile, all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar will not play the match due to upper respiratory tract infection.

As a result, Sneh Rana has replaced Vastrakar in the squad for the remaining games.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 has approved Sneh Rana as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar in the India squad," ICC said in a statement on Thursday.

India had reached the final of the T20 World Cup in 2020, where they lost out to defending champions Australia.

