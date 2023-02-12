Jemimah Rodrigues slammed an unbeaten half-century as India got their Women's T20 World Cup campaign underway with a win against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Newlands In Cape Town on Sunday. Chasing a target of 150, Jemimah slammed an unbeaten 53 off 38 balls as India crossed the finishing line with an over to spare. Earlier, Pakistan, on the back of captain Bismah Maroof fifty, had posted a total of 149/4 in 20 overs. As India pulled off the highest successful run chase in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup, people from all walks of life took to Twitter and congratulated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on achieving such a landmark.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"High quality run chase this from @BCCIWomen. Jemima and Richa were fantastic, but what stuck out was how calm the dressing room was when we needed 40 from 4 overs," veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.

High quality run chase this from @BCCIWomen. Jemima and Richa were fantastic, but what stuck out was how calm the dressing room was when we needed 40 from 4 overs. #T20WorldCup2023 — Ashwin(@ashwinravi99) February 12, 2023

"WHAT A WIN! The second highest successful run chase in Women's #T20WorldCup history. Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were extra special in a thrilling run chase. Great start to the tournament, best wishes @BCCIWomen," National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman tweeted.

WHAT A WIN !

The second highest successful tun chase in Women's #T20WorldCup history.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were extra special in a thrilling run chase. Great start to the tournament, best wishes @BCCIWomen #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/wG0Aq4xr4N — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 12, 2023

"What a match! The energy and fighting spirit showcased by all the players was brilliant. Congratulations #TeamIndia for an outstanding win.This has surely set the tone for a great tournament. More power to you, girls!" BCCI secretary Jay Shah posted on Twitter.

What a match! The energy and fighting spirit showcased by all the players was brilliant.

Congratulations #TeamIndia for an outstanding win.This has surely set the tone for a great tournament.

More power to you, girls! #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/bifegXstz7 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 12, 2023

"Brilliant start by our team at the T20 World Cup," former India hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh quipped.

Brilliant start by our team at the T20 World Cup #t20worldcup #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/jP7ceZCaTr — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) February 12, 2023

"What a terrific start for Indian women's team A record run chase to begin their #T20WorldCup. match winning knock frm Jemimah & a power-hitting of Richa was stunning to see,tough luck for Pakistan A proper India vs Pakistan game," former India cricketer Sunil Joshi said in a tweet.

What a terrific start for Indian women's team A record run chase to begin their #T20WorldCup. match winning knock frm Jemimah & a power-hitting of Richa was stunning to see,tough luck for Pakistan A proper India vs Pakistan game.#INDvsPAK@JemiRodrigues @13richaghosh pic.twitter.com/l8HY5oo6ar — Sunil Joshi | (@SunilJoshi_Spin) February 12, 2023

Here are some of the fan reactions:

India's No.3 with a match winning innings against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/ewiyYWUxhP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 12, 2023

History - India chase down 2nd highest run score in T20 World Cup. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 12, 2023

India have defeated Pakistan in the women's T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/4gZwVKTVia — Cricket is Love (@cricketfan__) February 12, 2023

Chasing 150 to win, India reached their target with six balls to spare after Jemimah Rodrigues hit an undefeated 53 off 38 deliveries with eight fours.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof (68 not out) and hard-hitting Ayesha Naseem (43 not out) had boosted their side's total after struggling to 68 for four in the 13th over.

(With AFP Inputs)

