India's dreams of a maiden Women's T20 World Cup title ended when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side fell short by five runs in the semi-final against Australia. Chasing a 173-run target against Australia in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final, India were batting confidently at one stage, till skipper Harmanpreet's run out happened. The match turned dramatically when Harmanpreet was run out with just 40 runs needed off 32 balls. Kaur batted superbly to make 52 off 34 balls. She hit a ball to deep midwicket and seemed set to complete a comfortable two runs only for her bat to jab into the turf just short of the crease. Kaur threw her bat angrily as she walked off. That dismissal pegged back India ultimately.

Australia star Alyssa Healy said that Harmanpreet should have pout in more effort.

"It's kind of funny actually. Belinda Clarke messaged me and said, well done for taking the bails. And it's quite an interesting one because I actually don't take the bails a lot in that sort of scenario. I think it's a waste of time and I've got to put them back on," Healy told ABC sport.

"So, it's annoying. But for some reason, I felt the need to take the bails off and it was like a bizarre moment where I looked at the umpire and said, I think that's out. And I think Shooter at point was like. I also think that it's out," she added.

"Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky."



For all young cricketers wanting to learn the value of staying alert on the field, listen to Alyssa Healy.



"Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky, but at the end of the day she cruised back and probably could have past the crease - you know, an extra two metres if she genuinely put in the effort."

Harmanpreet's run out was the turning point of the game and former Indian women's cricket team captain Diana Edulji felt the India skipper could have done better.

"She is thinking the bat got stuck but if you see the second run she was jogging. Why are you running in a relaxed manner when you know when your wicket is so important? You have to play professional cricket to win. Look at the dive Perry made to save those two runs. That is what professionalism is," Edulji, who was part of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee which ran the BCCI for 33 months, told PTI.

