The Women's T20 World Cup opener between India and Pakistan on Sunday resulted in Harmanpreet Kaur's side securing a 7-wicket win. After Pakistan posted a competitive total of 150 runs on the board, it was understood that the chase wouldn't be a cakewalk for the Indians. Jemimah Rodrigues stepped up and delivered, ensuring she took India home with 6 balls to spare. After the game, a brilliant camaraderie was witnessed between the players of the two teams.

While some were busy clicking selfies, others were cracking jokes. But, it was refreshing to see the Indian and Pakistani women cricketers cherishing each other's company despite the depth of the rivalry these two nations have on the cricket field.

Pakistan cricket shared a video of the two teams' interaction after the match.

What had been a tense run chase for India turned into a comfortable win with an over to spare as Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh put on an unbeaten 58 off 33 balls after India were set 150 to win.

Rodrigues batted with calm skill to make 53 not out off 38 balls while Ghosh, 19, hit powerfully to score 31 not out off 20 balls.

Favourites India needed almost 10 runs an over when Ghosh joined Rodrigues in the 14th over but the pair were seldom troubled.

"We knew we had to bat sensibly and bat until the end. If we did that the loose balls would come," said Rodrigues, who said the presence of her father and childhood coach Ivan had inspired her to perform well.

Rodrigues said India were a young team with "fight and grit" who had been building steadily since last year and had belief in each other.

With AFP inputs

