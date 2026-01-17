India's 14-year-old sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, added another major feat to his name during the U-19 World Cup 2026 encounter against Bangladesh on Saturday. The youngster scored 72 off just 67 deliveries, including 6 fours and 3 sixes. Starting the proceedings in his trademark explosive manner, he reached his half-century in just 30 balls. At 14 years and 296 days, he became the youngest cricketer to register a 50-plus score in a Men's U-19 World Cup match. Previously, the record belonged to Afghanistan's Shahidullah Kamal, who scored a fifty against the West Indies at the age of 15 years and 19 days. Pakistan's Babar Azam is now third on the list, following his fifty against the West Indies in 2010.

Youngest to register a 50-plus score at Men's U19 World Cup

14y 296d - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (IND19) vs BAN19, Bulawayo, 2026

15y 19d - Shahidullah Kamal (AFG19) vs WI19, Dubai (ICCA 2), 2014

15y 92d - Babar Azam (PAK19) vs WIU19, Palmerston North, 2010

15y 125d - Perwez Malikzai (AFG19) vs Fiji19, Cox's Bazar, 2016

15y 132d - Sharad Vesawkar (NEP19) vs ENG19, Chattogram, 2004

Suryavanshi also surpassed Virat Kohli on the list of Indian batters with the most runs in Youth ODIs. In 20 Youth ODIs, Vaibhav has scored 1,047 runs, while Kohli scored 978 runs in 28 matches.

For India, Vijay Zol leads the list with 1,404 runs from 36 matches; overall, Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto holds the top spot with 1,820 runs.

Earlier, India captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh's Azizul Hakim Tamim avoided the traditional pre-match handshake, reflecting the current state of affairs between the two teams.

Surprisingly, the vice-captain, Zawad Abrar, came out for the toss instead of Hakim, although the latter was named in the playing XI. After a rain-affected delay, Abrar won the toss and elected to bowl first, citing the dampness of the Bulawayo track.