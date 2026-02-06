Vaibhav Suryavanshi captivated the crowd with yet another explosive innings in the U19 World Cup 2026 final against England on Friday in Harare. The young prodigy brought up his century in just 55 balls, giving India a commanding position in the match. His knock included six fours and six sixes, making it the fastest century by an Indian in U19 World Cup history. The 14-year-old from Bihar broke the previous record held by Raj Angad Bawa, who had reached a hundred in 69 balls against Uganda in 2022. Suryavanshi became the first India batter ever to score a century under sixty balls in an U19 World Cup match.

In the overall tournament records, Suryavanshi became the second fastest centurion in U19 World Cup history, beating Qasim Akram of Pakistan, who brought up his ton in 63 balls against Sri Lanka in 2022.

Australia's Will Malajczuk holds the mark for the fastest century in the U19 World Cup, achieving the milestone in 51 balls against Japan in the 2026 edition.

Fastest U19 WC hundreds (by balls faced)

51 - Will Malajczuk (AUS) vs Japan, Windhoek, 2026

55 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ENG, Harare, 2026

63 - Qasim Akram (PAK) vs SL, North Sound, 2022

65 - Ben Mayes (ENG) vs SCOT, Harare, 2026

69 - Raj Bawa (IND) vs Uganda, Tarouba, 2022

Suryavanshi ended his knock at 175 off 80, consisting of 15 boundaries and 15 sixes. He became the first player in the world to score 150 in an U19 World Cup final match.

Along with surpassing Bawa's record, Suryavanshi also overtook South Africa's Dewald Brevis for the most sixes hit in a single U19 World Cup edition. Suryavanshi smashed 30 sixes in this tournament, eclipsing Brevis' tally of 18 from 2022.

Earlier in the day, India Under-19 captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and elected to bat first against England in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final at the Harare Sports Club.

India secured their spot in the final after defeating Afghanistan by seven wickets in the semifinal, while England overcame rivals Australia-the second-most successful team in the tournament's history-by 27 runs to book their place in the summit clash.

(With ANI inputs)