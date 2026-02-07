175 is a number forever etched in Indian cricket's history. Former captain Kapil Dev struck that magical figure during a 1983 World Cup match against Zimbabwe, a knock that made the world take note of the Indian cricket team. India would go on to win that edition of the World Cup - the first of many world titles. That same score came back to inspire India in the final of the 2026 U-19 World Cup on Friday. Fourteen-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed 175 off just 80 balls to catapult India to a record total of 411/9 against England in the title clash. India's rivals fell short of the target by 100 runs.

The win meant India clinched the U-19 World Cup trophy for a record-extending sixth time. Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, heaped praise on Suryavanshi and Co. and declared that "the future has arrived."

In a post on the social media platform X, Gautam Adani wrote: "Six titles. One Bharat. Undisputed. From Kapil Dev in 1983 to Vaibhav Suryavanshi today, '175' is destined to define eras. A breathtaking knock that did not just win a game, but signalled the arrival of another titan.

"Our U19 champions have proven that for the youth of today, greatness is not a goal, it is their identity. The world watches. The future has arrived. Jai Hind."

The victory also consolidates India's position as the concurrent holders of five major ICC titles: the Men's T20 World Cup (2024), ICC Champions Trophy (2025), Women's ODI World Cup (2025), Women's U19 World Cup (2025), and now the Men's U19 World Cup (2026).

After electing to bat first, India posted a record-shattering 411/9, led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's scintillating 175 off 80 balls, which included 15 fours and 15 sixes. Captain Ayush Mhatre added 53 off 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu contributed a brisk 40 from 31 deliveries. Chasing 412, England struggled despite a valiant 115 from Caleb Falconer, who struck nine fours and seven sixes. England lost momentum from 142/2 to 177/7, extending their wait for a second U-19 World Cup title since 1998.

India's blistering total, combined with disciplined bowling, highlighted the depth of talent emerging from the BCCI Academy and reinforced India's dominance at the junior level. The 31 sixes hit by India set a new record for any Youth ODI final, surpassing the previous mark of 23. This triumph also completes a rare double, with India simultaneously holding both the ICC Under-19 Men's and Women's World Cup titles.

Led by the composed and tactically astute Ayush Mhatre, India's unbeaten campaign featured consistent performances from several young stars. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's whirlwind 175, the first 150-plus score in an Under-19 World Cup knockout match, proved decisive in the final, cementing his status as one of the tournament's standout players.

This historic win underscores India's growing dominance in international cricket across formats and genders.