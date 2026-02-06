PM Narendra Modi heaped huge praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his teammates for their dominating win against England in the final of the U-19 World Cup. A staggering century from 14-year-old Suryavanshi fired India to ICC U-19 World Cup glory as they overcame England by 100 runs in the final. The opener blasted 15 fours and 15 sixes in a brutal 175 off 80 balls, registering the highest individual score in the history of finals in this competition.

"India's cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours," Narendra Modi posted on X.

India elected to bat after winning the toss, and their boy wonder wasted no time in justifying the decision.

Suryavanshi lost opening partner Aaron George early but quickly hit his stride, taking 18 off the ninth over - bowled by James Minto - as he surged towards a 32-ball half-century.

He kept his foot firmly on the accelerator, smashing three sixes and a four off Farhan Ahmed in successive deliveries at the end of the 17th over. Meanwhile, skipper Mhatre was in fine form himself during a 142-run stand.

Mhatre brought up his half-century with a straight six but fell the very next ball, giving Alex Green his second wicket.

The relief for England was short-lived, however, as Suryavanshi completed a remarkable 55-ball century before taking 27 runs off a Ralphie Albert over on his way to 150.

His unforgettable knock ended on 175 when he was caught behind attempting a slog sweep off Manny Lumsden, having comfortably gone past Dewald Brevis' record for the most sixes at an ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup. Suryavanshi's 15 maximums took his tournament tally to 30, surpassing Brevis' mark of 22 from 2022.

Minto took 3 for 63 as England began to fight back with the ball, but Kundu's 40 and Kanishk Chouhan's unbeaten 37 off 20 balls helped India surge past 400 - the highest team score of this year's tournament.

England lost Joe Moores for 17 in the fifth over of their chase, but Ben Dawkins and Ben Mayes added 74 for the second wicket. Mayes overtook Suryavanshi to finish as the competition's leading run-scorer before being caught in the deep for 45.

Captain Thomas Rew, fresh from a match-winning century in the semi-final against Australia, followed for 31, and Dawkins' dismissal for 66 triggered a collapse as England lost four wickets for three runs in the space of eight balls.

That slump left England at 177 for seven, but Falconer refused to give in, smashing the second superb century of the match. He reached the landmark with his sixth six and added another for good measure.

Falconer remained England's last hope as he carried the side to the 40-over mark with 105 needed and just one wicket in hand. Two balls later, a fine diving catch from Khilan Patel off Chouhan's bowling sealed India's victory. Falconer fell for 115, sparking wild celebrations among India's next generation of stars.