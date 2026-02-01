The Pakistan cricket team fielders were trolled brutally after India's young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was handed two lifelines on the same ball during their U19 World Cup Super Six match on Sunday. Suryavanshi looked in good touch but Pakistan had the perfect chance to dismiss him in the 8th over of the Indian innings. On the third ball of the over, Suryavanshi tried to take the aerial route against Mohammad Sayyam but completely miscued his shot. The ball went high up in the air but Huzaifa Ahsan failed to complete what should have been an easy catch. However, Huzaifa threw the ball quickly towards the wicket-keeper's end as Vaibhav was out of his crease.

Typical pakistan behaviour dropped catch and then missed out run out pic.twitter.com/HLg0CD8EO2 — Kumar Manish (@Kumar_Manishhh) February 1, 2026

But, the fielder approaching the stumps could not gather the ball completely as Vaibhav safely returned to the crease and Pakistan ended up squandering a golden chance to dismiss him.

After seeing them miss a catch AND a run-out in 5 seconds, he decided to donate his wicket out of charity.

Pakistan fielding kabhi nirash nahi karti, hamesha full comedy! — Rao Amit 🇮🇳 (@RoyalRao47) February 1, 2026

However, Vaibhav failed to capitalise on the lifelines and was dismissed on the very next delivery. He scored 30 off 22 balls with the help of 5 fours and one six.

On the same ball Pakistan Drop the Catch & Run out .



Next ball Vaibhav Suryavanshi got caught out behind the stump.



Vaibhav Should have played more , When he got the chance .#IndvPak #indu19vpaku19 #VaibhavSuryavanshi pic.twitter.com/MjdAmDsFG1 — KAPIL DEV TAMRAKAR 🇮🇳 (@kapildevtamkr) February 1, 2026

India and Pakistan captains skipped the customary handshake at the toss during the Super 6 Group 2 match of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 on Sunday.

India U-19 team captain Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf completed the toss formalities without the traditional handshake.

Notably, no handshake during the toss for the India-Pakistan cricket matches has become a regular sight ever since India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart during the 2025 Asia Cup, amid escalating political tensions between India and Pakistan. The trend persisted as the India A team refused to shake hands with Pakistan Shaheens in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match, and now the same happened during the Under-19 World Cup clash between both teams.

In the U-19 match, Pakistan Under-19 won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in a crucial Super 6 Group 2 match. With the clash serving as the last group-stage fixture, both India and Pakistan are vying for a spot in the semi-final, and the match is a must-win for both Asian teams.

Australia and Afghanistan have qualified for the semifinal from Super Six Group 1, while England has qualified from Super Six Group 2.

