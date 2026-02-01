India eliminated Pakistan from the U19 Cricket World Cup 2026, as the latter crashed to a 58-run defeat in a must-win Super 6 match on Sunday. Pakistan needed to chase down their target of 252 in 33.3 overs in order to leapfrog India's net-run-rate (NRR) and qualify for the semi-finals. However, Pakistan maintained a rather defensive approach while batting, and never seemed to go for the big shots despite their qualification being at stake. Such was the state of affairs that reputed cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle questioned Pakistan's lack of intent on social media.

"Very strange. Don't Pakistan want to qualify for the semi-final? Are they settling for the lesser goal of trying to win a group stage game (unless they see that as a higher goal!!) over trying to win the tournament?" Bhogle posted on his official X account.

Pakistan were nearly 90 runs behind the target when their innings reached 33.3 overs, having reached 167/4 at that stage. What was more bizarre was that Pakistan had wickets in hand but never appeared to go all out to try and achieve the target within the required overs.

As it turned out, Pakistan failed to chase down the target of 252 altogether, showcasing India's excellent bowling display. Left-arm spinner Khilan Patel and captain Ayush Mhate took three wickets each. All-rounder Kanishk Chouhan bagged the 'Player of the Match', having made a fiery 35 and taken a wicket.

Pakistan needed to win big to stay alive in the U19 World Cup, but defeat ensured that they ultimately did not come even close to qualifying for the semi-finals.

India, on the other hand, topped their Super 6 group in style, and set up an U19 World Cup semi-final clash against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Arch-rivals Australia and England will clash in the other semi-final on Tuesday.