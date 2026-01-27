India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup LIVE Streaming: Fiery India take on Zimbabwe in Super Six match of U19 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday in Bulawayo. In the group stage, Ayush Mhatre and co gave a dominating performance and won all the three games. They defeated USA, Bangladesh and New Zealand and finsihed as the table-toppers in Group B. With the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, RS Amrbish, India aim for a big win over Zimbabwe to beging their Super Six stage on a strong note.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe played two matches in the group stage and lost both of them. They finished the group stage with just one point, which came after one of their matches got abandoned due to rain.

India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 LIVE Streaming, Cricket World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Zimababwe, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will take place on Tuesday, January 27.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match be held?

The India vs Zimbabwe, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will start at 1:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match?

The India vs Zimbabwe, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match?

The India vs Zimbabwe, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six will be live streamed on the JioHostar app and website.

