Vedant Trivedi top-scored with 68 as India posted a total of 252 in 50 overs against Pakistan in their U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match on Sunday. Vaibhav Suryavanshi provided India with a fiery start with a 22-ball-30 but a top order batting collapse left them in deep trouble. However, Trivedi fought back brilliantly with a gritty half-century and Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan Patel provided the late firewords to take India to a competitive total. The match is extremely important for both teams as the final semifinal spot will be decided on the result of this match. Australia, Afghanistan and England have already booked their spots in the U-19 World Cup semifinals.

According to the current Super Six points table, India are second in Group 2 with 6 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.337 while Pakistan are third with 4 points and a NRR of +1.484.

A win for India in this match will mean that they will qualify for the semifinals and in the Top 4, they will take on Afghanistan. However, a loss to Pakistan will not be the end of India's hopes as a narrow loss will mean that they will finish second in the group and will take on Australia in the semifinals.

If Pakistan chase down the target within 33.3 overs, India will be eliminated.

After being asked to bat first, openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Aaron George provided India a decent start. They scored 24/0 in three overs.

However, Mohammad Sayyam provided the first breakthrough for Pakistan as he removed Sooryavanshi for 30 off 22 balls, with five fours and one six during the eighth over.

Sayyam got his second wicket in the over after he removed captain Ayush Mhatre for a two-ball duck as India slumped to 47/2. In the very next over, pacer Abdul Subhan cleaned up George (16 off 25 balls). After the end of 10 overs, India scored 49/3.

Vedant Trivedi and Vihaan Malhotra stabilised India's innings as they reached 85/3 at the end of the 17th over. India made 94/3 in 20 overs.

During the fourth ball of the 24th over, Ahmed Hussain broke the 62-run stand after dismissing Vihaan for 21 off 43 balls, including one four.

Vedant Trivedi reached his half-century in 74 balls as India made 140/4 in 30 overs. During the second ball of the 33rd over, Ali Hassan Baloch took the wicket of Abhigyan Kundu (16 off 27 balls, one four). After 35 overs, India made 153/5.

Momin Qamar got the huge wicket during the 41st over after he removed Vedant, who played a fighting knock of 68 off 98 balls, with three boundaries. India crossed the 200-run mark during the 44th over.

Towards the end, a crucial eighth-wicket partnership of 50 runs between Khilan Patel and Kanishk Chouhan helped India cross the 250-run mark.

Khilan Patel made 21 off 15 balls, with two fours and one six. Kanishk departed after scoring 35 off 29 balls, including four boundaries and one six, as India were all out for 252 in 49.5 overs.

