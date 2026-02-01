The U-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe will not just witness another clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Saturday, but something much bigger will be at stake. So far, Australia, Afghanistan, and England have entered the semi-finals. The result of the India vs Pakistan Super Six match will decide the fourth and final semi-finalist of the 2026 U-19 World Cup. As per the current standings in the U-19 World Cup Super Six points table, India are second in Group 2 behind England (8 points, NRR +1.757). India have 6 points (NRR +3.337), while Pakistan have 4 points (NRR +1.484).

If India beat Pakistan, they will qualify for the semi-finals and finish on top of the group as well. This would mean they will face Afghanistan in the last-four clash. However, all will not be lost even if India lose to Pakistan. Even with a small margin of defeat, India will finish above Pakistan in the final points table. On the other hand, Pakistan need to win by a very big margin to advance.

"If Pakistan bat first, they would need to win by 105 runs or more to finish second in the Group 2 standings and qualify for the semi-finals at India's expense," the ICC said in a report on its website.

"However, if they end up chasing, then Pakistan would need to achieve whatever target India set at a pretty fast pace. For instance, if Pakistan have to chase a target of 251, they would have to do so in 29.4 overs or fewer to progress to the knockouts. And if the target is lower, Pakistan would have to chase it marginally quicker."

India lost to Pakistan by 191 runs in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai last December, after winning the group match of the same tournament against the arch-rivals by 90 runs.

India are also likely to continue with their 'no handshake' policy with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the ensuing Operation Sindoor carried out by the country's armed forces.