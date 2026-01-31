India face Pakistan in a crucial U-19 World Cup Super Six match in Bulawayo on Sunday. With three semi-final spots already booked, the result of the India vs Pakistan clash will decide the fourth semi-finalist. While Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in focus, several other Indian players will also hold the key in the game. India lost to Pakistan by 191 runs in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai last December after winning the group match of the same tournament against the arch-rivals by 90 runs.

Here are the key players in the India vs Pakistan clash:

Wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu (183 runs from four matches, highest score 80) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (166 runs from four matches) have been consistent with the bat, scoring two fifties each. However, both will look to convert those starts into three-figure scores.

Vihaan Malhotra (151 runs from four matches) is another batter India will be banking on. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 109 against Zimbabwe in the last match and will be eager to continue his good form.

On the bowling front, right-arm medium pacer Henil Patel (10 wickets in four matches) and left-arm fast bowler Udhav Mohan, who picked up three wickets in the previous match against Zimbabwe, have been standout performers for India.

Skipper Ayush Mhatre also impressed with his off-breaks, taking three wickets against Zimbabwe, while right-arm medium pacer RS Ambrish has been among the wickets with the new ball.

What About Pakistan

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their opening group game against England but bounced back with wins against Scotland and Zimbabwe. They notched a comprehensive eight-wicket win over New Zealand in their Super Six match on January 27 and head into the India clash with confidence.

Opener Sameer Minhas, who orchestrated India's defeat in the U-19 Asia Cup final with a magnificent 172, has been in impressive form in the tournament. He scored 74 not out against Zimbabwe in the group stage and 76 in the win against New Zealand in the Super Six.

Minhas will again be the biggest threat for India, who will look to dismiss him early and curb his scoring.

In the bowling department, right-arm pacer Ali Raza has been Pakistan's key performer with 12 wickets from four matches. Indian batters will need solid plans to counter him. Another right-arm pacer, Abdul Subhan, has also been among the wickets, with 10 from four matches.

The teams (from): India: Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Singh.

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Sameer Minhas, Ahmed Hussain, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Momin Qamar, Niqab Shafiq, Umar Zaib.

Match starts at 1 pm IST.