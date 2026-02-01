India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their final Super Six match of the Under-19 World Cup 2026 on Sunday in Bulawayo. Just like the excitement surrounding the senior teams' clashes, fans across the world are eagerly waiting to watch the next generation carry the rivalry forward. This is a crucial match, with the semi-final scenarios hinging on its outcome. India need just a win to qualify for the semi-finals and secure the top spot in the group. Pakistan, on the other hand, must beat India by at least 85 runs to seal a place in the semi-finals.

Looking to settle scores after their 191-run loss in the recent U19 Asia Cup final, India will rely heavily on their explosive top order - particularly the in-form duo of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre. However, the outcome may ultimately depend on how well they handle Pakistan's potent pace attack, spearheaded by Ali Raza, who has already taken 12 wickets in the tournament.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, U19 World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch:

When will the India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will take place on Sunday, February 01.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match start?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will start at 1:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six will be live-streamed on the JioHostar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)