India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: The stage is set at ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 in Bulawayo for the mother of all derbies as a high-stakes Super Six clash between India and Pakistan. India enter the match unbeaten and essentially with one foot in the semi-finals, boasting a dominant Net Run Rate (+3.337) after clinical victories over Zimbabwe and New Zealand. Alternatively, Pakistan face a virtual knockout clash against India, despite a strong eight-wicket win over the Kiwis. The Pakistan team must defeat India by a significant margin to overhaul the run rate and secure a spot in the last four. While India looks to avenge their 191-run defeat in the recent U19 Asia Cup final, the contest will likely hinge on the battle between India's explosive top order, led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, and Pakistan's strike bowlers like Ali Raza, who has already claimed 12 wickets in the tournament.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Streaming, Cricket World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch:

When will the India vs Zimababwe, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will take place on Sunday, February 01.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match start?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will start at 1:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match free?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six will be live-streamed on the JioHostar app and website. The free live streaming of the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup match will be available on Tamasha app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)