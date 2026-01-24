India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, U19 World Cup: India U19 take on New Zealand U19 in the final match of the U19 Cricket World Cup 2026, aiming to seal top spot in the group phase. Ayush Mhatre-led India have secured victory in each of their two Group B games so far, beating USA in convincing fashion and then clinching a dramatic win over Bangladesh. Both India and New Zealand have sealed their spots for the Super 6 stage, giving this match added meaning, as points and net-run-rate (NRR) from the game will carry over.

India U19 vs New Zealand U19 LIVE Streaming, IND vs NZ U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2026 Group B match take place?

The India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2026 Group B match will take place on Saturday, January 24.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2026 Group B match be held?

The India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2026 Group B match will be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2026 Group B match start?

The India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2026 Group B match will start at 1:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2026 Group B match?

The India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2026 Group B match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2026 Group B match?

The India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2026 Group B will be live streamed on the JioHostar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)