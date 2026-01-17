India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026, Live Streaming: After beginning their campaign with a comfortable victory over USA, India face Bangladesh in their Group A match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Saturday in Bulawayo. The star-studded Indian batting line-up will hope to get an extended run at the crease against Bangladesh, who are likely to pose a greater challenge to the Ayush Mhatre-led side. The 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi failed to leave a mark in the opening match as he was dismissed for 2. However, he will be eager to play a big knock against Bangladesh in the second match.

When will the India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match will take place on Saturday, January 17.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match be held?

The India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match start?

The India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match will start at 1:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

The India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

The India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be live streamed on the JioHostar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)