India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: India face Afghanistan in the second semi-final match of the ongoing U19 World Cup at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a confident and all-round India will be overwhelming favourites against Afghanistan. Looking for their sixth title, India are also the most successful team in the history of the tournament, followed by Australia, who have won the trophy four times. India have had a great run in the tournament, having won all their five matches quite comfortably, including a 58-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Six stage.

Afghanistan too has had a fairly good tournament, winning four out of their five games, their only loss coming against Sri Lanka by four wickets. Going by form and overall composition, India will hold an edge over the Afghans in the knock-out game.

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming, U19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch:

When will the India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match take place?

The India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will take place on Wednesday, February 04.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match be held?

The India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match start?

The India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will start at 1:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match?

The India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match?

The India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final will be live-streamed on the JioHostar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)