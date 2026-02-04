Aaron George's silken hundred, seamlessly merged with explosive fifties from IPL stars Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, guided India to the ICC U-19 World Cup final with a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in Harare on Wednesday. India will now face England in the summit clash on Friday. It will be India's 10th final in the U-19 showpiece, a testimony to the BCCI's structured junior cricket programme that continues to unearth serious talent.

India seemed to have a tough task at hand after Afghanistan piled up 310 for four, built around hundreds by Faisal Shinozada (110) and Uzairullah Niazai (101).

But India cantered past the target in 41.1 overs - their highest-ever chase in the U-19 World Cup. Aaron (115, 104b) led the pursuit with a hundred of impeccable pace, timing, and precision in placement.

He received ample backing from Sooryavanshi (68, 33b) and Mhatre (62, 59b), as India maintained a run rate above seven throughout the innings.

As is his wont, Sooryavanshi gave India a flying start with a flurry of boundaries, mainly off off-spinner Wahidullah Zadran.

He enjoyed a slice of fortune when Niazai dropped him on 22 at point off Abdul Aziz.

Around that lapse, Sooryavanshi continued to bat aggressively, even pulling off a stunning helicopter-shot six off pacer Nooristani Omarzai.

Repeated attempts to play the pull shot eventually led to his dismissal - an aimless hoick off Omarzai that ended in the hands of Osman Sadat inside the circle.

The opening stand ended at 93, but Aaron then combined with Mhatre for a 114-run partnership in just over 17 overs, taking India past 200 in the 27th over.

Mhatre, who had been struggling for rhythm in this tournament, produced a fifty at the right moment, displaying his full range of strokes.

Once again, Aaron played the anchor's role to perfection, allowing Mhatre to take risks and keep India comfortably ahead of the asking rate.

Mhatre's dismissal did not deter Aaron, who continued batting with the same composure he had shown from the start.

Apart from his unflappability and situational awareness, the aesthetics of Aaron's batting were impressive. Not one shot was hit in anger. The right-hander, who migrated from Kottayam, Kerala, to Hyderabad, batted with seldom-seen elan at this age of range-hitting.

His cover drives off Zadran and Roohullah Arab were a sight for sore eyes, and even his lofted shots that fetched sixes were free of strain. He flowed into his strokes with a high elbow and still head. The maximum over long-on off Omarzai deserves a pride of place in any cricket museum.

Aaron brought up his hundred off 95 balls with an exquisite tuck past mid-wicket for four.

He and Vihan Malhotra added 96 runs for the third wicket as India sauntered to victory. Aaron, however, could not stay long enough to see his team cross the line.

Earlier, Shinozada and Niazai led the way with magnificent hundreds as Afghanistan posted a challenging total.

Faisal top-scored with 110 off 93 balls, while Niazai sparkled with an unbeaten 101 off 86 deliveries as the Indian bowlers struggled to take wickets at regular intervals.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan were off to a solid start, with openers Sadat and Khalid Ahmadzai adding 53 runs before pacer Deepesh Devendran struck in the 13th over.

It was a length ball, and as Ahmadzai shaped to drive, he got a slight inside-edge that went through to wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu. Ahmadzai made 31 off 39 balls.

Faisal then added 64 runs for the second wicket with Sadat, setting up Afghanistan for a strong total.

However, spin-bowling all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan dismissed Sadat at the start of the 25th over, having him caught at long-off after a reckless shot. Sadat made 39 but consumed 70 balls.