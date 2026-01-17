The brewing diplomatic and sporting chill between India and Bangladesh reached the global stage today as the two sides met in a Group A clash at the Under-19 World Cup 2026. In a moment that immediately trended across social media, India captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh's deputy Zawad Abrar avoided the traditional pre-match handshake, summing up the current state of affairs between the two teams. Surprisingly, it was the vice-captain, Abrar, who came out for the toss instead of Bangladesh skipper Azizul Hakim, who was named in the playing XI though. After a rain-affected delay, Abrar won the toss and elected to bowl first, citing the dampness of the Bulawayo track.

While the technical conversation regarding the pitch and team changes was professional, the lack of a handshake was what drew the attention of fans from all across the globe. This follows a precedent set during the 2025 Asia Cup and the Women's World Cup, where Indian teams refrained from shaking hands with Pakistan teams, amid political conflicts between the two countries.

What began as a stance against Pakistan in 2025 has now seemingly been extended to Bangladesh, following a series of diplomatic disagreements, which have spilled onto the senior men's T20 World Cup 2026, too.

Relations between the BCCI and BCB have been under immense pressure following the scrapping of high-profile player contracts in the IPL and debates over the venue for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Once the toss concluded, the focus shifted to the cricket. Abrar expressed confidence in his bowling attack, while Mhatre noted that India would have also preferred to bowl but was prepared to set a target.

"We will field first. The wicket looks damp and we would like to take advantage for the first 10-15 overs. We've prepared well, we did well in the Asia Cup as well. We've got two all-rounders playing today," the Bangladesh deputy skipper Zawad Abrar said.

"We also would have bowled first, the wicket looks damp, but it's OK. The batting was a small concern, it was a small target and we should have chased it down for the loss of one or two wickets, but it's ok. No changes for us," India skipper Ayush Mhatre said during the toss.