Fans around the world are eagerly looking forward to the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match on Sunday in Bulawayo. At the moment, Ayush Mhatre and his team are placed second, while Pakistan sit third in the Group Two points table. On Friday, England secured an emphatic 65-run win over New Zealand in their final Super Six match and qualified for the semi-finals. With Australia, Afghanistan, and England already through to the knockout stage, only one of the arch-rivals - India or Pakistan - can take the last semi-final spot.

Here are the qualification scenarios and potential semi-final matchups:

1. England

England currently top the Group Two table with eight points.

If India lose to Pakistan, England will remain first and face Afghanistan in the semi-final.

If India beat Pakistan, England will drop to second place and take on Australia in the semis.

2. India

With an impressive net run rate (NRR) of +3.337, India only need to defeat Pakistan to finish as Group Two toppers. That would set up a semi-final against Afghanistan. Since India are already two points ahead of Pakistan, even a loss may not eliminate them; their strong NRR still gives them a good chance of reaching the semis.

3. Pakistan

A simple win over India is not enough for Pakistan to qualify.

They must defeat India by at least 85 runs.

If Pakistan are chasing, they must reach the target before 31.5 overs (or 33.2 overs if the target is 250).

Why there's a difference of two points between India and Pakistan?

India and Pakistan have both won one match each, but Pakistan still has two fewer points than India. The same thing happened with England - Pakistan began the Super Six stage with two points less than them. This is because teams were allowed to carry forward points (and net run rate) from the group stage. But only the points earned against the other team that also qualified from their group were carried over.