Controversy erupted during the U-19 World Cup 2026 match between India and Bangladesh when the two captains did not shake hands after the toss. India captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar, who attended the toss in place of captain Azizul Hakim, did not shake hands. There was a lot of chatter on social media over the incident considering the political tensions between the two teams. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that the absence of a handshake was "completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration".

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken note of an inadvertent and unwarranted action that occurred at the toss prior to the opening match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwe & Namibia, between Bangladesh and India," the official press release read.

"Due to illness, regular captain Azizul Hakim was unable to attend the toss, and vice-captain Zawad Abrar represented the team on the occasion. The BCB wishes to clarify that the absence of a handshake with the opposition captain was completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration. There was no intent whatsoever to show discourtesy or disregard towards the opposition."

"The Board has viewed the matter with due seriousness, as upholding the spirit of cricket and respect for opponents is a fundamental prerequisite for representing Bangladesh at any level and immediately advised the team management accordingly. The players have also been reminded of their responsibility to maintain the highest standards of sportsmanship, camaraderie and mutual respect in all interactions with opposing teams. The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains fully committed to the values of cricket, both on and off the field," the release added.

Meanwhile, the BCB remained steadfast on their stance of not playing T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India despite holding multiple meetings with the International Cricket Council (ICC).