West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Bangladesh from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Chase hits it back to the bowler.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, around off. Pollard pushes it past covers for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off, Chase works it to long on for one. Shakib is looking in some trouble with his knee. Bangladesh will hope there is nothing serious with his star all-rounder.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, skidding down the leg side. Pollard looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. A leg bye is taken as the ball rolls away in the gap at square leg.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, right on the off pole. Pollard hits it back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a shorter ball, on the pads. Chase flicks it away for a single.
Shakib Al Hasan to roll his arm now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Pollard takes a step down the track so Shorfiul shortens his length, it is around off. Pollard leaves it alone.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shoriful Islam misses the mark and bowls a length ball, down the leg side. Pollard lets it go after taking a step down the track. Wide called.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Chase punches it to long off for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Chase cuts it straight towards point. Dot ball.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again, on middle. Chase backs away looking to cut but misses. There is an appeal, not by the players but by the Bangladeshi supporters, who have been very loud so far in this game.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on leg. Chase pulls it wide of deep square leg for a couple.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, angling across the batter. Pollard runs it down to short third man. The fielder dives and keeps it to one.
Shoriful Islam comes back on. Gave away 8 runs in his first over.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end the over. Length ball, on the pads. Pollard flicks it away to deep square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Chase looks to drive but gets it from the inner half to long on for one.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on off. Chase pulls it past the diving short mid-wicket fielder. Two runs are taken with ease.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Just short of the keeper! On a length, around off. Pollard looks to block but gets the outside edge. The ball falls short of the keeper and Das fumbles. They cross, given as a bye. So, maybe there was no bat involved as per the umpire.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Pollard gives the charge and blocks it out.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Chase misses the flick. The ball hits the pads and rolls away to the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
Taskin Ahmed (2-0-10-0) comes back into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A touch flatter, around leg. Chase flicks it away for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, angling across the right-hander. Chase looks to hit through the line but is beaten.
Kieron Pollard walks out to bat.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! It is taken this time! Not Chase, but Hetmyer will walk back to the hut now. Tossed up, around off. Hetmyer clears his front leg and looks to go over long off. He does not middle it at all though. The ball goes to long off and Soumya Sarkar takes the easiest of catches there. The defending champions are in big, big trouble now.
6.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That should have been taken! Hasan bowls a shorter ball, on off. Chase hits it straight back to the bowler. It is as easy as they come. Mahedi Hasan gets his hands over his head but the ball pops out. It goes to long off and a single is taken.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer drives it hard and a fumble at short cover allows the single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Chase works it to long on for a single.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Lands it full and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer drives to the right of mid off and they cross for a run. The fielder has an unnecessary shy at the striker's end. He hits the stumps and the ball deflects away in the gap at square leg. The batsmen take one more. At the end of the Powerplay, West Indies are struggling at 29/2.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, pushed towards mid off for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Another shout for an lbw! Once again the umpire stays still. A touch fuller and in the line of the stumps, Chase opens up in his stance and tries to heave it over the leg side. Misses and is rapped on the pads. It had pitched outside leg again. Shimron Hetmyer has a word with his partner, probably trying to calm down his partner.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Appeal for an lbw, not given. Around leg, on a length, Chase tries to hit it on the leg side but misses. He is thudded on the pads and the ball deflects to point. The appeal is not entertained as it had pitched outside leg.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Hetmyer gets on top of the bounce and glances it through square leg for a single.
Shoriful Islam comes in the attack now.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Only the second boundary of the Powerplay for West Indies. Back of a length, around middle and leg, Hetmyer uses the pace of the bowler and tucks it wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, West Indies are 50/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between West Indies and Bangladesh. Everything related to West Indies and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for West Indies vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.