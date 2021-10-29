West Indies vs Bangladesh: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Bangladesh from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, Bangladesh have 143 to chase down to stay alive in this tournament. Batting is not going to be easy and the Bangla Tigers would be thinking that they conceded 20-25 runs extra towards the end. Can their batsmen make up for it? Do join us in a short while to find out.
Nicholas Pooran says that the wicket is quite challenging to bat on and to hit cross-batted shots is not at all easy. Adds that he is happy that he could contribute and get some runs for his team. Praises Bangladesh for the way they bowled in the Powerplay. Finishes by saying that he is quite happy with the total and this total of 142 looks like 160.
Bangladesh were brilliant with the ball in front of an intimidating batting lineup of the West Indies but will be a shade disappointed with the way they closed the innings. The Bangla Tigers kept a lid on the scoring rate for most parts of the innings and at the same time kept chipping away at the wickets. The Windies were not allowed to recover and Kieron Pollard getting retired hurt and Andre Russell bagging a diamond duck further jeopardised their situation. Although a slow knock from Roston Chase, he at least stayed in the middle to fight it out. Mahedi Hasan dropped him twice and his stand with Nicholas Pooran allowed West Indies to bounce back. The arrival of Pooran injected fresh momentum into the Windies innings and here he is giving a quick interview...
... The Run Chase ...
It was yet another sorry batting show by West Indies. Right from the beginning, they struggled to find the fence and their openers were also not able to rotate the strike well. To compound their misery, both Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle departed in quick succession and West Indies managed only 29 runs in the Powerplay. The Men in Maroon hit only a couple of boundaries in the first 10 overs and that tells you the story of their batting plight. Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam were the most successful bowlers for Bangladesh and showed that the pitch has something for both the spinners and pacers if they bowl smartly.
A decent recovery in the end overs from West Indies and they have ended up with a challenging total on the board. 72 runs came in the last six overs, all thanks to a counter-attacking knock from Nicholas Pooran and a handy cameo from Jason Holder, as apart from them, all the other batters failed to come to terms with the nature of this surface.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Pollard finishes the innings with a maximum. Full and on leg, Kieron Pollard doesn't flinch a bit and simply flicks it with his powerful wrists over the cow corner fence. WEST INDIES FINISH WITH 142/7!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker delivery, angling across, outside off. Kieron Pollard looks to cut but misses.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back, outside off. Jason Holder toe-ends this one to covers for a single.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one! Slower delivery, in the slot. Jason Holder was waiting for it and heaves it over deep mid-wicket for another maximum. He was dropped by Afif Hossain in the previous over and now is making Bangladesh pay for it. Valuable runs for West Indies!
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jason Holder, you beauty! A gift from Mustafizur Rahman as he bowls a full toss, on leg. Jason Holder with sublime timing lofts it off his pads over deep square leg for a biggie.
Kieron Pollard walks out to bat to resume his innings.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! West Indies slip further! Good-length ball, angling across, outside off. Dwayne Bravo tries to free his arms and lift it over covers. But he gets no distance whatsoever. Soumya Sarkar is stationed at sweeper cover and takes a simple catch.
18.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dwayne Bravo misses his flick. The ball goes to square leg off his pads and the batters take a leg bye. A tremendous penultimate over by Shoriful, 4 runs and two wickets off it.
18.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Afif Hossain is the culprit this time! Third catch that Bangladesh have put down. This is full, and outside off, Jason Holder makes room and creams a lofted drive towards deep extra cover. It was straight into Afif Hossain's hands but he puts down the catch. A single taken.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle and leg. Dwayne Bravo hops and looks to tuck it on the leg side. He gets a leading edge past the bowler for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) No hat-trick for Islam! Fuller in length, on leg. Jason Holder flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Who will face the hat-trick ball? Jason Holder walks out to bat.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Shoriful Islam gets two in two! Back-of-a-length delivery, on middle and leg. Roston Chase makes room for himself and tries to swipe it across the line. He misses and the stumps behind him get rattled. Another one bites the dust for West Indies. Shoriful Islam is on a hat-trick now!
Will we see Kieron Pollard walk out to bat again? Nope, here comes Dwayne Bravo.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shoriful Islam gets the breakthrough. Length delivery, outside off and slower in pace. Nicholas Pooran tries to cream this one towards deep extra cover but he doesn't get it from the middle of the bat. Mohammad Naim is present over there in the deep and takes a simple catch. End of a very good knock from Pooran. He departs for 40 off just 22 balls.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, outside off. Nicholas Pooran squeezes it to point for one. 16 from the over!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, in the slot, around off. Chase clears his front leg and swipes it across the line, towards wide long on for a single. Chase wanted to come back for the second run but is sent back by Nicholas Pooran.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Darts a yorker, on the pads. Pooran clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single this time.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pooran is turning it on! Flatter and very full from Mahedi, on leg. Nicholas Pooran makes enough room to tonk this back over the bowler's head for another maximum. The 50-run stand comes up off just 33 balls. West Indies are finishing on a high!
17.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Nicholas Pooran goes for the reverse sweep but finds the cover fielder. Dot ball!
17.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes full and way too outside off. Wided.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Pooran is targetting the spinners! Pitched up, on leg. Nicholas Pooran smashes it straight down the ground and over long off for a maximum.
Change in bowling. Mahedi Hasan (3-0-11-2) to bowl out.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, Chase pulls it to deep mid-wicket. He pushes hard for the second run and gets it comfortably at the end. Good running! 4 from the over after a couple of expensive last overs.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Good-length ball, on middle. Roston Chase looks to thump a pull shot but the ball sneaks under his bat.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full, outside off. Nicholas Pooran squeezes it out to long off for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Nicholas Pooran swings his willow hard but only manages to chop it back to the bowler from the bottom half.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Nicholas Pooran nails his drive but only to find the fielder at point.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Roston Chase flat-bats it down to long on for a run. 100 up!
Change. Shoriful Islam (2-0-13-0) is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, full and around off. Nicholas Pooran makes room for himself and drives but finds the cover fielder. He is not happy with himself. Another good over for West Indies. 15 runs from it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Roston Chase works it to deep mid-wicket off the back foot. A single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Chase works it to square leg but not in the gap.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pushed way too outside off. Left alone by Chase. Wided.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Smart batting from Pooran! Full and on off, Nicholas Pooran takes an easy single after working it to long on.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Make that two in a row! Touch fuller this time from Shakib, on off. Nicholas Pooran again goes down on one knee and slog-sweeps it over deep square leg for another biggie.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dispatched! Flatter ball, on middle, Nicholas Pooran sits on one knee and slog-sweeps it powerfully over deep square leg for a biggie. Pooran is looking in good touch.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, West Indies are 142/7. The live updates of West Indies vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs Bangladesh, West Indies vs Bangladesh live score, West Indies vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.