4.6 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, Naim stays back and creams it through the line. Finds the diving extra cover fielder. End of a successful over for West Indies.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aerial but safe! Short in length and on middle, Naim gets on top of the bounce and pulls it over mid-wicket. Hayden Walsh flies across to his right inside the circle but it's wide of him. A boundary results.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Wide outside off, Das taps it down to point for a single.
Who will bat now? Liton Das it is.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shakib Al Hasan departs cheaply. Change in pace does it for Andre Russell. He lands it on a fuller length around off, angling away, Shakib Al Hasan is way too early into his shot and miscues it in the air as his bottom hand comes off the handle. The ball flies straight into the hands of Jason Holder inside the ring at mid on. A big blow to Bangladesh.
4.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Costly. Russell digs it in short around middle, Naim pulls it towards mid-wicket where Hayden Walsh puts down a simple catch. They cross for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Dre Russ begins with a fuller one around off, Naim drives it down the ground but straight to mid off.
Change. Andre Russell comes on now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Slower again, short and outside off, Shakib smashes it to backward point where Hayden Walsh dives across to his right and stops a certain boundary. End of a tidy over from Jason Holder.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around leg, Shakib steps back and drives it to mid off. Finds the fielder.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short and around off, Naim stays back and eases it towards point. The fielders there are at the edge of the circle and the batters cross.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one, a touch short once more and around off, Naim plays it down from the back foot to covers.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Short again from Jason, on middle, Shakib pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Holder delivers it short and on off, Naim stands tall and drags his attempted pull shot to deep square leg for a single.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Naim misses out again! Short in length and around off, Naim rocks back and whacks it to cover-point. Finds the fielder who makes a partial stop after getting it on one bounce. They cross for a single. A steady start from Bangladesh, so far.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Ravi Rampaul continues to be a bit too straight with his line, Shakib nudges it to fine leg for one.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around leg, it's turned through square leg for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Change of pace, a little cutter around 124 kph on a length, Naim stays back to play at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls down on the surface.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Misses out! Short in length and outside off, Naim slaps it square of the wicket on the off side but finds the cover-point fielder. Rampaul gets away with a bad delivery.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Rampaul hurls across a delivery on the shorter side, it's around middle, Naim hangs on the back foot, brings his bottom hand into play and whips it to the deep mid-wicket fence.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short and on off, it's punched off the back foot to deep point for one.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one, short and on off, Shakib stays back and steers it through point for a run. Sensible batting.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Holder delivers it on a length and in the line of the stumps, Shakib jumps down the track, makes room and whacks it over extra cover for a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Shakib gets on the back foot and defends it down unconvincingly.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Slower in pace, on a length and outside off, Shakib stays back to play at it late but misses again.
Jason Holder is set to bowl from the other end.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short in length and outside off, extra bounce, Shakib tries to cut but it goes over his bat.
0.6 over (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Naim gets forward and pushes it back to the bowler, off the inner half of his blade. A good start from Ravi.
0.5 over (1 Run) Shortish and around off, played down wide of point for a run.
0.4 over (1 Run) Gets behind the line of the length delivery and pushes it to mid off for another quick run.
0.3 over (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Shakib gets behind the line and bunts it towards mid off. He hobbles to the other end, struggling with his knee.
0.2 over (1 Run) On a good length around middle, Naim stays back and pushes it in the gap at mid-wicket for a run. Bangladesh are away!
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a shortish delivery around off, Naim stays back and taps it down to point.
