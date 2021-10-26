New Zealand were dealt a big blow even before the start of their campaign in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, as in-form fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament due to a calf tear. Ferguson picked up 13 wickets in 8 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders and played a huge part in the team's run to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, which ended just before the start of the T20 World Cup.

"Ferguson felt tightness in his right calf following training last night (Tuesday) and a subsequent MRI scan on game-day revealed a grade two tear which would require three to four weeks recovery," New Zealand Cricket informed through a press release.

New Zealand are set to play five pool games over the next two weeks, before the start of the knock-out stage. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said they had no option but to rule Ferguson out of the tournament.

“It's a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now,” Stead said.

Stead indicated Ferguson would be replaced in the 15-player tournament squad by Adam Milne subject to approval by the ICC Technical Committee.

Promoted

“He's a massive part of our T20 side and has been in such good form - so to lose him at this time is a blow. However, we are fortunate to have a like for like replacement in the form of Adam Milne who has been with the squad training for the past two weeks," Stead was quoted as saying in the release.

New Zealand take on Pakistan in Sharjah in their campaign opener on Tuesday.