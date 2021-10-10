The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the prize money details for the men's T20 World Cup set to begin on October 17 in Oman and the UAE. Cricket's world governing body, in a press release, revealed that the winners of the tournament will take home a cheque of USD 1.6 million while the runners-up will get half that amount. There will be 16 teams taking part in the men's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held from October 17 to November 14. Every participating team will receive part of the US $5.6m allocated as prize money for the tournament.

"The two losing semi-finalists will receive $400,000 each from the games taking place on 10 and 11 November. As in 2016, there will be a bonus amount for every match that teams win in the Super 12 stage. The victors in each of the 30 games in that phase will this time win $40,000, a total pot of $1,200,000," the ICC said in the media release.

Eight teams -- Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies -- will start their campaign from the Super 12 stage.

"The eight teams whose ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaigns end at that stage will automatically receive $70,000 each, totally $560,000. The same structure is in place for the first-round victories - with $40,000 available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to $480,000. The four teams knocked out in the first round will take $40,000 each from an overall $ 160,000," said the ICC release.

Meanwhile, the ICC also announced that there will be two scheduled Drinks breaks in each game, which will last for 2 minutes, 30 seconds and will be taken at the midpoint of each innings.

Prize Money table:

Winners - $ 1,600,000

Runners-Up - $ 800,000

Losing Semi-finalists - $ 400,000 each

Round 2 Wins - 3x 40,000 = $ 1,200,000

Round 2 Exit - 8x70,000 = $ 560,000

Round 1 Win - 12x40,000= $ 480,000

Total - $ 5,600,000