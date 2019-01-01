 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

India, Pakistan To Begin Men's T20 World Cup 2020 Campaign From Super 12s Stage
Read In

Updated: 01 January 2019 20:48 IST

The ICC also confirmed the teams that have directly qualified for the Men's T20 World Cup 2020.

India, Pakistan To Begin Men
India and Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2020 campaign from the Super 12s. © AFP

India and Pakistan will begin their Men's T20 World Cup 2020 campaign from the Super 12s stage, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed in a press release on Tuesday. Along side the two heavyweights, top-ranked teams England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Windies and Afghanistan will also start their campaign directly in the Super 12s. The cricket's global governing body also confirmed the teams that have qualified directly for the Men's T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia. According to release, the decision was based on ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings as on December, 31 2018.

As per the qualification criteria set for the tournament, Australia and the other nine top ranked sides have ensured direct qualification.

The top eight make it straight to the Super 12s stage while the remaining two will play in the group stage along with six other teams who will make it through from the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2019.

Four teams from the group stage will advance to the Super 12s.

The release also mentioned that former champions and three-time finalists Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will have to contend with the other six qualifiers in the group stage of the tournament, which will be held from October 18 to November 15, 2020.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The ICC also confirmed the teams that have directly qualified
  • The decision was based on ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings
  • The top eight make it straight to the Super 12s stage
Related Articles
Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur Gets Official Warning For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur Gets Official Warning For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla Guide South Africa To Victory In Opening Test vs Pakistan
Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla Guide South Africa To Victory In Opening Test vs Pakistan
1st Test, Day 2: Duanne Olivier Strikes Again As Pakistan Collapse vs South Africa
1st Test, Day 2: Duanne Olivier Strikes Again As Pakistan Collapse vs South Africa
First Test, Day 1: Pakistan Fight Back After South Africa
First Test, Day 1: Pakistan Fight Back After South Africa's Duanne Olivier Takes Six
"Walking Wicket": Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Trolled For Bagging Duck vs South Africa
"Walking Wicket": Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Trolled For Bagging Duck vs South Africa
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 31 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.