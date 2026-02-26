Umran Malik, who plays for Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket, had a horrible outing in the DY Patil T20 Cup as the fast bowler was smashed for 36 runs in a single over. While playing for Tata Sports Club against Mumbai Customs, he was smashed for 23 runs in his first over. However, the second over of his spell was much worse as he was taken to the cleaners by Rugved More and Sachin Yadav. In the 14th over, Malik conceded a single off his first ball but More slammed a four on the very next delivery. The next one was a no-ball and More ended up hitting a six.

Watch Umran Malik's spell here - 59 runs in 2 overs | Dy Patil T20 Cup 2026 DY pic.twitter.com/Lg7AUHTTEt — Izhan Mehraj (@TheCricketSaga) February 26, 2026

While Umran did bowl a dot, the next two balls once again yielded 10 runs with More hitting a four and a six. The next ball was given wide and Umran followed it up with a no-ball. More took a single off the delivery and handed the strike to Yadav who scored a four on the very next ball.

Unfortunately for the fast bowler, that delivery was also given a no-ball by the umpire and the final delivery also went for a six with Yadav piling on the misery.

Malik ended with figures of 0/59 in 2 overs while Mumbai Customs finished their run chase in just 16 overs to register a 9-wicket win over Sports Club.

Earlier, Hardik Tamore's brilliant knock of 85 went in vain as Route Mobile went down by eight runs in the contest against DTDC in the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup at the University Ground in Nerul, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. But the talking point of the day was Shreyas Iyer's golden duck in BPCL's afternoon encounter against Bank of Baroda.

After being asked to bat, DTDC posted 182 for nine in their 20 overs. In their response, Route Mobile fell short by eight runs to finish on 174 in 19.3 overs. Yash Thakur (4-29) and Shams Mulani (3-18) bowled well for Route Mobile. In their response, Tamore's knock of 85 off just 47 balls, with 10 boundaries and three sixes, went in vain as Route Mobile fell short by just eight runs.

