In his final match as Team India's T20I captain, an emotional Virat Kohli bid adieu to his responsibility as skipper in the shortest format. He had inherited the role from current team mentor MS Dhoni. Kohli had announced before the ongoing T20 World Cup that the tournament will be his last as the skipper in the shortest international format. Kohli showcased his gratitude for having led the team and explained what it meant to lead India in the T20 format.

Speaking during the toss, Kohli said, "It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way for the longer formats. I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward."

Interestingly, Kohli mentioned his deputy Rohit Sharma while stating that India will be in "good hands" after his exit as the leader in the format.

"Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands," he added.

Kohli surely wore his heart on his sleeve while leading India in the T20I format whether it was at home, away, bilateral and ICC events.

Kohli is leading India for the 50th time in the format versus Namibia, which is only the second highest in terms of matches captained by an Indian skipper in T20Is. Dhoni leads the all-time list with 72 matches as captain.

So far, he has registered 29 wins, 16 loses with two no-results and two matches being tied. His win percentage of 63.82 continues to be better than Dhoni's 59.28.