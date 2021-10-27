New Zealand player Devon Conway stunned fans when he dived acrobatically to take a sensational catch against Pakistan and dismiss Mohammad Hafeez in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Tuesday. On the last ball of the 11th over, bowled by Mitchell Santner, Hafeez danced down the track and played inside-out in what looked like a certain hit past the boundary line. However, little did the batter imagine what Conway, standing in the mid-off area, had in store for him.

The fielder put in an incredible effort diving to his left to pull off an absolutely gem of a catch. The wicket put the match in perfect balance as Pakistan lost their third wicket, still needing 72 more runs to win from 54 deliveries at that moment.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the video of the catch and captioned:

"Conway goes full superman. Have we just seen the catch of the tournament?!?. #T20WorldCup | #PAKvNZ | @t20worldcup | #CricketTogether."

Earlier, Conway batted brilliantly as he added 27 crucial runs to the total in 24 balls on a difficult looking Sharjah pitch in hot conditions.

However, the mesmerising effort eventually failed to have a big influence on the outcome of the match as Pakistan registered their second successive win in as many games in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand will have their task cut out when they face India in their next game on October 31. Pakistan, on the other hand, will take on Afghanistan on October 29.