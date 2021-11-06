England and South Africa face off in a Super 12 match of the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. England have won all their four matches in this tournament so far and are almost assured of a semifinal spot. England's high net run-rate (NRR) means they are likely to qualify for the semis even if they lose to South Africa. Both South Africa and Australia are two points behind England at the moment. South Africa need to win on Saturday to make the semis, although they may need to win by a big margin, depending on the result of the Australia-West Indies game.

Where will the England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Saturday, November 6.

What time will the England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)