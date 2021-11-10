T20 World Cup, 1st Semi-Final: England And New Zealand Players Take Moment Of Silence To Honour Late Mohan Singh
T20 World Cup: The semi-final clash between New Zealand and England observed a moment of silence in honour of Mohan Singh, the curator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi who passed away on Sunday.
Highlights
- England, New Zealand players observed a minute of silence for Mohan Singh
- Mohan Singh was the head pitch curator of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Mohan Singh was found dead on Sunday ahead of the NZ-AFG clash
The semi-final clash between New Zealand and England observed a moment of silence in honour of Mohan Singh, the curator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi who passed away on Sunday. Earlier, the International Cricket Council condoled the demise of Mohan Singh who died ahead of the start of the New Zealand-Afghanistan game. "We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone connected with the event," an ICC spokesperson said in a statement.
Coming back to the semi-final match, it was New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who won the toss in a crucial semi-final clash against England and they will bowl first.
As Jason Roy is ruled out due to an injury, it will be Jonny Bairstow who will open for England alongside Jos Buttler.