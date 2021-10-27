Scotland vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Scotland vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A touch short, around off. Erasmus cuts it off the back foot towards cover for a run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball, on middle and leg and this one skids on. Williams tickles it behind and the fielder dives in to his right at short fine leg to save the boundary. Just the single taken.
9.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Sliding down the leg side, Erasmus looks to dab it down but the ball comes off his pads and goes towards short fine leg. They take a leg bye.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball, around off. Williams steps out of the crease and eases it down to long off for a single.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Shortish ball, angled in on middle. Williams punches it off the back foot through cover for a couple of runs.
DRINKS! With that wicket, the umpire decide to take on drinks. Namibia were off to a sedate start but have done well to keep the scoreboard ticking. Though they have lost 2 wickets, the required run rate is under 6 and will look to cruise through. Scotland will need to pick up more wickets to help their cause. Gerhard Erasmus walks out to bat now.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! George Munsey takes a brilliant catch. Chris Greaves bowls another googly, around off stump and Zane Green doesn't pick it up. Green dances down the track looking to go downtown but ends up splicing it high and over extra cover. George Munsey races in from the deep and puts in the dive to pouch it. Chris Greaves has his man and can Scotland build on this wicket?
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Craig Williams decides its time to step on the gas. Watt tosses this up, on off and Williams just skips down the track to lift it over the long on fence for a biggie.
8.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Slowed up, around leg stump. Zane Green looks to tuck it away but the ball goes off the pads on the leg side. They take a leg bye.
8.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spilled way down the leg side. Wided.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) What an effort in the deep, definitely two runs saved. On middle and Green slog-sweeps it towards the cow corner fence. The fielder runs in from long on and slides in to cut it off, keeping it to a couple.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on middle and Green flicks it straight to square leg.
Scotland have taken a review for an LBW. Ultra Edge shows there is a flat line as the ball passes the bat. Ball Tracking shows the ball is pitching outside leg. The original decision stays and Scotland lose a review.
8.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Slightly fuller, around leg stump. Zane Green gets on one knee to sweep it away but misses and gets rapped on the back leg. The Scots appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Richie Berrington does take the review but the Ball Tracker shows that the ball is pitching outside leg.
Mark Watt to operate now.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Almost carried that one. On a length, on middle. Green looks to get it away on the leg side but gets a leading edge just short of the bowler.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on leg. Williams looks to flick it away but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. Greaves appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Richie Berrington the stand-in skipper has a long chat with the players but decides to go against the review in the end.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg. Williams makes room and looks to push it to the off side but gets an inside edge and the ball rolls out.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! Floated, around middle. Williams comes down the track and looks to flick it away but misses. The ball takes the pads and goes past the keeper towards third man. The batters run two and umpire signals it as leg byes.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Green cuts it towards point and gets a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Green looks to sweep it away. He gets an inside edge and ball rolls to the right of the keeper.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Green gets his first boundary of the chase. Full and on off. Green comes across and scoops it towards fine leg and bags a boundary.
Chris Greaves is brought into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Green defends it to square on the off side. The batters cross for a quick single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Green defends it out. Craig Williams wanted a single but was sent back by Green. The fielder has a throw at the bowler's end but misses. A direct hit could have been interesting!
6.4 overs (1 Run) Another single for Williams. Good length and on middle. Williams stays back and pushes it to point for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short, around middle and leg. Green pulls it through square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Green pushes it to cover.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Williams stays back and pushes it through cover-point for a single.
Brad Wheal (2-0-4-0) is brought back into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Williams comes down the track and punches it past extra cover. The batters pick a single. At the end of Powerplay, Namibia are at 29/1.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Touch short and outside off. Williams looks to cut it away. The ball takes the inner half and ends up back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A dot to follow the wicket! Length and on off. Williams pushes it to covers with an angled bat.
Zane Green is in at number 3.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Safyaan Sharif draws the first blood. He gets a wicket to his name. A length ball, on off. Michael Van Lingen looks to heave it across the line, but is a bit early in his shot. The ball goes off the leading edge and balloons towards cover. Richie Berrington settles under it and takes an easy catch. The bowlers will aim to build on this wicket now.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Another single now! Williams is still finding his rhythm. Tad short and on off. Williams pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Sharif hurls in a length ball, on off. Van Lingen tucks it to the leg side for a single.
