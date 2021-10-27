Scotland vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Scotland vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays roll in to show the bat was grounded inside the crease when the bails were off. The batter survives.
14.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, around off. Chris Greaves again tries to use the angle and looks to paddle but misses it this time around.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Slower and fuller, on leg. Chris Greaves pushes it to mid off.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Ruben Trumpelmann bowls it on a length, on off. Chris Greaves gets low on one knee and paddles it behind square on the leg side. The ball races away to the boundary in a flash.
Ruben Trumpelmann comes back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked to short fine leg for a single.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Chris Greaves stays on the leg side, Bernard Scholtz follows him up and bowls it flatter. Chris Greaves lofts the ball towards deep extra cover and gets a boundary.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Tosses it up on middle, Chris Greaves slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, on leg. Chris Greaves looks to work it on the leg side but gets hit on the pads.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, on leg. Michael Leask gets on his knee and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. He pushes hard for the second run and gets it to the other end with an outstretched dive. Zane Green whips the bails off but the batter was well in.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full around off, driven to extra cover for a single.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed! Length ball, on middle. Michael Leask advances down the track and launches the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Michael Leask slashes but misses.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Chris Greaves crouches low and plays a half pull to deep square leg for a single.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Fraction short on middle, Chris Greaves pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on middle and leg. Chris Greaves turns it to mid-wicket.
JJ Smit comes back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Oh he almost got another wicket off the last one. A length ball, outside off. Greaves stays back and looks to defend it out. But all he manages to get is an outside edge. The keeper dives low to his right, but the ball spills out of his gloves. This alllows the batters to take a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Chris Greaves defends it out wacthfully. Will Jan Frylinck get a wicket maiden?
11.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Greaves pushes it to point.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. The ball comes in a long way. Greaves blocks it out.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Chris Greaves dabs it to backward point.
The new batter in is Chris Greaves.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Just when you thought Scotand have broken free, they lose a wicket. This time Cross departs after doing all the hard work. A length ball, on the stumps. Cross makes room and looks to play away from his body, but he misses it completely. The ball goes through and rattles the stumps. Cross is disappointed with himself. Scotland have lost a wicket at the wrong time.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way, this time! Fuller and on off. Michael Leask whips across the line and clears the fence at cow corner. This is the momentum Scotland would want to build on.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Straight down the ground. A full-length ball, on off. Leask stands tall and lifts it over the bowler's head. He bags a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A cross-seam delivery, full and on leg. Cross misses his flick. The ball hits the pads and rolls out. Michael Van Lingen appeals but the umpire is unmoved. They collect a leg bye.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off. Leask looks to cut it away. The ball goes towards mid off, off the inner half. They take one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A length ball, on the pads. Cross swivels and looks to pull it away but misses. The ball takes the pads and rolls to the leg side. The batters collect a leg bye.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, coming in from outside off. Leask stays inside the crease and pushes it towards backward point. They take a single.
