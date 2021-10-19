Going into the T20 World Cup with one of the strongest batting line-ups, Team India begin their campaign on Sunday against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The team management will be tasked with forming the best playing XI, which means that some players won't feature in the match. Former cricketer Parthiv Patel shared his prediction about India's playing XI for the big clash. The 36-year-old also feels that the management will need to select between Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Shardul Thakur.

Speaking on a show in Star Sports, Patel said, "I am sure Virat knows his playing XI and probably not the names, but I am sure he knows what combination he wants to go with. To me, the question will be, should you play Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Shardul Thakur."

"Probably Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul to open Virat at No.3, Suryakumar at No.4, Rishabh at No. 5, Hardik - even if he is not bowling, he is picked as someone who can finish the game - Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Shami, Bumrah and the last choice will be between Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar", he further added.

In their warm-up match on Monday, India defeated England by seven wickets with Ishan Kishan retiring after a knock of 70 runs off 46 balls. Meanwhile, KL Rahul played as an opener with Kishan and smashed 51 off 24 deliveries.

Kohli, who batted at No. 3, registered 11 runs off 13 balls.

Initially India won the toss and opted to bowl in Dubai. Jonny Bairstow's knock of 49 in 36 balls helped England post 188 for five in 20 overs.

Mohammed Shami was in good bowling form and took three wickets in four overs, conceding 40 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar registered a dismissal each. Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn't bag any wickets and conceded 23 and 54 runs respectively.

Chasing a target of 189, India reached 192 for three in 19 overs. Other than Rahul, Kishan and Kohli, Pant batted at No. 4 and registered an unbeaten knock of 29 off 14 balls.

At No. 5, Suryakumar Yadav could only muster eight in nine balls and Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten at No. 6 with a knock of 12 off 10 deliveries.