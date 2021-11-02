Pakistan vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and short, outside off. Azam hangs back and cuts it through point for a single. Pakistan are 59/0 at the halfway mark.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Rizwan comes forward and throws his bat at it. The ball takes the inside edge and goes towards fine leg. They take one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, on off. Azam pushes it to cover for a single.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top class shot. Full and on middle. Azam comes forward and hits it down the ground towards long on for a boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss and outside off. Rizwan heaves it across the line towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Time for some spin! Nicol Loftie-Eaton to roll his arm over.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, full and on off. Azam prods and works it to mid on for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) 50 is up for Pakistan now. Full and on off. Azam lifts it towards long on for another single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length and outside off. Azam looks to chase it but misses. This is a nice delivery by Smit.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Rizwan shuffles inside the line and flicks it to mid-wicket for another single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on the pads. Azam eases it towards mid-wicket and the batters cross for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Mohammad Rizwan comes down the track and slaps it towards long on for a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angled into the batter, around middle. Azam stays back and pulls it to mid-wicket for a run.
JJ Smit is back into the attack. Gave away 10 runs in his first over.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Azam tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and on the pads. Babar Azam flicks it to deep square leg. The fielder fumbles which allows the batters to take the second run. Lately, Namibian players have been inconsistent in the field. The skipper would hope such mistakes do not repeat several times.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Touch short and outside off. Azam swings at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards third man. Ben Shikongo comes running to his left and makes a good stop near the ropes. The batters pick a couple this time.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Outside edge, but safe! A length ball, around off. Rizwan looks to push it out. The ball takes the outside edge and evades the diving effort of the fielder at backward point. They take one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Azam pushes it gently through covers for a single.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length, outside off. Azam punches it through point. The batters take a brace.
Change.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short and on off. Rizwan pulls it to deep square leg. The fielder in the deep fumbles and the batters pick two with ease.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off. Azam pulls it off the bottom end to long on for a single.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Slightly short and on off. Azam stays inside the crease and gets the inner half of the blade while looking to pull it away. The batters pick two.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A single now. Full and on off. Rizwan shuffles across and clips it through mid-wicket for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUCH! That must've hurt. Back of a length, around middle. Rizwan hangs back, swivels and looks to pull it away but misses. He was a little early into his stroke. The ball goes through to hit him on the rib cage.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Ben Shikongo serves a length ball, on middle. Azam stays inside the crease and tucks it to square leg for a single.
Ben Shikongo comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Azam pushes it to cover and takes off for a quick single. A tidy over by Jan Frylinck. Just 6 runs off it. At the end of Powerplay, Pakistan are at 29/0.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A full-length ball, outside off. The ball nips in. Azam looks to defend it out on the front foot but misses. The ball goes to the off side off the thigh pads. On some other day, this delivery could've gone to rattle the stumps.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Don't bother running for that! That is crunched! Short of a length, outside off. Babar Azam stands tall and crunches it through covers for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Rizwan pushes it to mid on. The fielder collects the ball and throws it to the keeper. The keeper fumbles and the batters sneak a single. This will be frustrating for the bowler.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Rizwan pulls it hard to mid-wicket. The fielder dives to his left and makes a sharp stop.
Jan Frylinck is brought into the attack now.
5.1 overs (0 Run) CLOSE! Some movement this time. A slower, length ball, around off. The ball stays low and moves away a bit. Rizwan looks to push it out but misses. The ball evades the off pole.
